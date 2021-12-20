OANDA – Manchin Plays Grinch, Lira Reversal, Crude Pares Losses, Gold Dips, Bitcoin Remains Choppy Trade

Published by

ValueWalk

It does not feel like the most wonderful time of the year for Wall Street. US stocks are not seeing a Santa Claus rally and in fact remain stuck in the COVID house of pain. Senator Manchin played the Grinch this weekend when he said he won’t vote for President Biden’s Build Back Better Act. Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more A deal could still happen in January as many traders remain optimistic that Senator Manchin is willing to work with the Biden administration. Last week he reportedly made an offer to support a $1.8T ‘Build Back Better’ bill that included universal pre-K and c…

Read More