Norland in Chad to discuss regional cooperation in the field of border security.

The US Ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, began today, Thursday, a visit to Chad, during which he will meet with Chadian officials to discuss regional cooperation in the field of border security and economic development.

According to Ambassador Norland's tweet on Twitter, he started the visit with a meeting with the Libyan ambassador to Chad, "Mohammed al-Madani," and his country's ambassador to Chad, "Alex Laskaris."

Norland said, "I was pleased to meet the Libyan ambassador to Chad, Muhammad al-Madani, and the American ambassador to Chad, Alex Laskaris, in N'Djamena to discuss regional cooperation in the field of border security and economic development - and I look forward to my consultations today and tomorrow with Chadian officials."

Source: Libyan News Agency