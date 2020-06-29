Nine Bodies Found In Mass Graves In Libya’s Tarhuna: Official

TRIPOLI– Nine additional unidentified bodies were recovered inside mass graves, in the city of Tarhuna, some 90 km south of Tripoli, said a local official.

The new finding brought the total number of recovered bodies to 19, since the the Libyan General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons began working in Tarhuna, said Kamal Al-Siwi, chairman of the authority.

Before the UN-backed government took control of it, Tarhuna was the main military operation centre for the rival east-based army.

Fatou Bensouda, an International Criminal Court prosecutor, last week expressed concern over recent reports, about multiple mass graves found in Tarhuna and its surroundings.

“My Office received credible information regarding 11 alleged mass graves containing men, women and children. These findings may constitute evidence of war crimes or crimes against humanity,” Bensouda said in a statement.

“I call on the Libyan authorities to take all necessary measures to protect and secure the mass grave sites, and to ensure that all actions taken in this regard are conducted in a manner that will not prejudice future investigations,” the statement said.

The east-based army has been fighting the UN-backed government troops for more than a year, aiming to take control of Tripoli and topple the UN-backed government. The fighting has killed and injured hundreds of civilians and displaced more than 150,000 others.

