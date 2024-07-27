Libyan Newswire

New US-British raids on Yemen

Jul 27, 2024

Media outlets affiliated with the “Ansar Allah” movement (Houthis) announced that US and British aircraft launched several air strikes on Hodeidah International Airport in western Yemen.

Al-Masirah satellite channel said: “The US-British aggression aircraft launched the fourth raid on Hodeidah International Airport.”

The channel did not go into further details regarding the results of the bombing, and no comment was issued by Washington or London regarding the attack.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

By lnw.admin

