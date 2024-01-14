NETANYAHU TO BLINKEN: THIS IS NOT ONLY OUR WAR, THIS IS ALSO YOUR WAR

Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that no one would stop "Israel'" from pursuing the war on Gaza, in which nearly 23,900 Palestinians have been killed as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression. "No one will stop us -- not The Hague, not the Axis of Evil and no one else. It is possible and necessary to continue until victory and we will do it," Netanyahu told a televised press conference as the war in Gaza moves into its 100th day on Sunday. He was referring to a case brought by South Africa before the UN's top court, the International Court of Justice in The Hague, accusing "Israel" of breaching the UN Genocide Convention. Netanyahu accused South Africa of supporting "baby-burners", in reference to false, unconfirmed, and undocumented accusations directed at Palestinian Resistance fighters to demonize them by Western and Israeli media. But the Israeli Prime Minister did not bring up the fact that his forces killed over 10,000 children in Gaza since October 7. Save the Children confirmed the figures and added that countless more are missing, presumed dead, and buried beneath the rubble. The organization's director for the occupied Palestinian territory, Jason Lee, highlighted that One percent of the child population of Gaza has already been killed by Israeli bombardments and ground operations. The Israeli premier claimed that the aggression on Gaza had already "eliminated most of the Hamas battalions," emphasizing that Gazans displaced from the north of the besieged Strip would not be able to return to their homes any time soon. Netanyahu revealed that he told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in "Tel Aviv" earlier this week, "This is not only our war, this is also your war." During his meeting with Netanyahu, Blinken emphasized the need for "Israel" to address the high toll on Gazan civilians - failing to mention that those are being killed and injured with armaments provided by the United States, as Washington continues to veto UN Security Council draft resolut ions calling for an immediate ceasefire that would end the war in Gaza. While reaffirming the US support for "Israel", the US Secretary of State stressed the importance of minimizing civilian harm and protecting infrastructure in Gaza. It is noteworthy that on December 26, Israeli Channel 12 reported that 244 US transport planes and 20 ships have delivered over 10,000 tons of armamentsand military equipment to the Israeli regime since the war's onset. According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the Biden administration has cleared a potential $147.5 million foreign military sale of M107 155mm ammunition and supporting equipment to the Israelis on December 30. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon