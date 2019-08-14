NetAlly Spins Out of NETSCOUT to Further Drive Innovation in Handheld Network Testing Market

Company’s first product enhancements include AirCheck G2 Wi-Fi 6 support and new Link-Live cloud platform updates that centralize tester management and data visibility for network engineers and technicians

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today marks the launch of NetAlly®, a new company comprised of a team that has been developing highly recognized and respected brands of portable network test solutions for over 25 years. Formerly a business unit of NETSCOUT®, and previously part of Fluke Networks®, the company is now an independent provider of handheld testing solutions including the LinkSprinter® Pocket Network Tester, LinkRunner® Network Auto-Tester, OneTouch™ AT Network Assistant, AirCheck™ G2 Wireless Tester, and AirMagnet® Mobile solutions. As part of the launch, the company is also announcing Wi-Fi 6 support for AirCheck G2, as well as new updates to its centralized cloud platform, Link-Live , that dramatically improve data analysis and collaboration for network engineers and technicians.

“Our testers are sought-after by networking professionals around the world, and our mission is to continue to serve those responsible for planning, deploying, validating and troubleshooting access networks and the devices connected to them,” said Mike Parrottino, CEO at NetAlly. “We’re dedicated to simplifying the complexities of network testing, providing instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enabling seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. Our testing technology has a rich DNA and we’re excited to build on that heritage to deliver testing customers can trust, from a new ally.”

NetAlly is a 100% channel-focused company, relying on their established global partners for local representation of their award-winning products; customers can contact info@netally.com immediately for information or see a complete list of resellers on their website at www.netally.com . Existing customers with active support contracts have already been transferred over to AllyCare , NetAlly’s service and support program, which offers technical assistance, instrument repair, documentation, and training videos from a dedicated team of expert engineers.

New AirCheck G2 and Link-Live Features

NetAlly is releasing version 4.0 of its software for the AirCheck G2 Wi-Fi tester. This adds visibility of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) networks for installation, validation and troubleshooting. It also makes AirCheck G2 the first tool to integrate with new Link-Live Cloud Service enhancements. Link-Live is a centralized management workspace for network test results and site data capture, and offers results management, site data management, and user and tester management. The service now includes new data analysis and sharing features so network engineers and technicians can better coordinate field testing and verification, including:

Wi-Fi and iPerf Analysis – Analyze a richer and broader set of uploaded data for better centralized management and visibility by remote engineers and project supervisors. Go beyond static tables to filter by text for channel and SSID, generate a filtered list of access points (APs), drill down into data instantly, and more. This ability to review connection and roaming test logs makes it easier than ever to collaborate while troubleshooting connectivity and roaming problems. In addition, users can automatically upload and document iPerf performance test results, quickly generating reports that provide Pass/Fail information that can be used to easily validate network upload and download speeds from anywhere, at any time. All of this results in faster mean time to repair (MTTR), and simpler documentation and collaboration.

Link-Live API – New API allows for data extraction into an organization's network management database or trouble-ticketing system for better data sharing and collaboration.

“These testers set the standard in the industry, and as a network analyst, I rely on them for accurate insight when testing today’s complex networks. I’m excited by the new NetAlly brand, and know their team is dedicated to delivering innovative new features and technologies,” said Mike Pennacchi, President and Owner of Network Protocol Specialists LLC, a network consulting company. “The new data analysis and sharing features are a perfect example of that innovation. This helps engineers better manage, analyze and share the test data, validating networks faster and solving problems more quickly.”

For more information about the new Link-Live features and to stay updated on NetAlly product and company news, visit https://netally.com/ .

About NetAlly

NetAlly® offers testing you can trust, from your new ally. Our family of network test solutions have been helping network engineers and technicians better deploy, manage, and maintain today’s complex wired and wireless networks for decades. From creating the industry’s first handheld network analyzer in 1993 to being the industry pacesetter – first as Fluke Networks®, then as NETSCOUT® – NetAlly continues to raise the bar for portable network analysis. With tools that include LinkRunner®, OneTouch™, AirCheck™ and more, NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see why NetAlly delivers the best in handheld network test visit https://netally.com/ .