Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) Moustafa Waziri inaugurated the tomb of Neferhotep in the West Bank of Luxor Sunday. The tomb was restored by an Argentine mission under the supervision of the SCA.With the opening of Neferhotep's tomb, a new tourist site is now on the list of West Bank attractions, Waziri said in statements. The tomb contains beautiful and accurate inscriptions, he noted.MENA Source: State Information Service Egypt