NDCC Records 560 New CoronaVirus Infections.

Tripoli, 16 December 2020(Lana) – The National Disease Control Centre (NDCC) has issued a daily CoronaVirus update in Libya for Wednesday Dec.16. The NDCC said it received 3300 samples for PCR testing, 2740 have turned out to be negative, and 560 positive. The NDCC Communication Committee said the Centre has recorded 576 recoveries and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings to 92577 the total CoronaVirus cases in Libya, of which 28.533 active cases, 62.720 recoveries and 1324 deaths. =Lana=

Source: Libyan News Agency