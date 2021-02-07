NDCC Records 1132 New CoronaVirus Cases And 17 Deaths.

The National Disease Control Centre ‘NDCC’ Saturday recorded 1132 new CoronaVirus cases, 1227 recoveries and 17 deaths over the previous 24 hours.

In a statement, the NDCC said it received 6180 samples from different labs across the country have been received on Sunday, of which 5048 turned out to be negative after been tested using Real Time PCR.

According to NDCC, the number of CoronaVirus infections since the outbreak in Libya has reached 124026, with 17534 active cases, 104539 recoveries and 1953 deaths.

Source: Libyan News Agency