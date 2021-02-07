Breaking news
- ticket title
- NDCC Records 1132 New CoronaVirus Cases And 17 Deaths.
- ‘5 + 5’ Committee Welcomes Geneva Outcomes.
- Dabaiba Confirms In His First Speech To The Libyan People His Readiness To Work With Everyone For The Sake Of Homeland.
- In A Statement To (Lana) Major General, Ahmed Abu Shahma, Announced That The Opening Of The Coastal Road Will Take Place As Soon As Demining Process Is Completed.
- Major General “Abu Shahma” In A Statement To Lana: We Dealt With The Committee As Friends And Brothers To Show, And Our Goal Was For Libya To Be A National Unity.
NDCC Records 1132 New CoronaVirus Cases And 17 Deaths.February 7, 2021
The National Disease Control Centre ‘NDCC’ Saturday recorded 1132 new CoronaVirus cases, 1227 recoveries and 17 deaths over the previous 24 hours.
In a statement, the NDCC said it received 6180 samples from different labs across the country have been received on Sunday, of which 5048 turned out to be negative after been tested using Real Time PCR.
According to NDCC, the number of CoronaVirus infections since the outbreak in Libya has reached 124026, with 17534 active cases, 104539 recoveries and 1953 deaths.
Source: Libyan News Agency