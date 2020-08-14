NDCC Appeals To Covid 19 Recoveries To Donate Blood Plasma To Help Patients Inflicted With The Virus

Tripoli-The National Disease Control Centre has appealed to those who have recovered from the CoronaVirus infections to come forward to donate blood plasma to help those in need for it. In a release posted to its SMS page, the NDCC said ‘donating blood plasma by those who recover from the infection has never been so urgent, to help the increasing number of new cases.’ The Centre said ‘those willing to donate can contact the Tripoli Blood Bank and the Tripoli University Centre.

Source: Libya News Agency