NCDC : 309 New CornaVirus Cases Registered In Libya Over The Last 24 Hours

Tripoli-The Director of the National Disease Control Centre Badr Iddin Al Najjar said 309 new CoronaVirus cases and 38 recoveries have been registered in Libya over the last 24 hours. The NCDC said it received 2672 samples for testing, of which 2363 were negative and 309 positive. The National Disease Control Centre said the samples 899 tested at the Community Healthcare Lab in Tripoli, 103 at the Zletin central Reference Lab, 93 samples at the NCDC branch in Al Zawiya, 55 at the Health Control Lab at the border crossing of Msaad, 136 the National Centre Lab in Sebha, 541 at the NCDC branch lab in Misrata, 2 in Gharyan, 50 in Benghazi Medical Centre and 400 were tested at the National Centre for Vet Health. According to NDCC this brings to 6611 the number of infections across the country, including 5701 active cases, 778 recoveries and 132 deaths.

Source: Libya News Agency