National Oil Corporation Confirms That Oil Ports Continue to Operate Normally

Tripoli: The National Oil Corporation confirmed that its oil operations are continuing normally in all oil fields and ports. The corporation made this announcement amid concerns about potential disruptions.

According to Libyan News Agency, the corporation stated that it had communicated with protesters who organized a protest this morning in the ports of Sidra and Ras Lanuf. Despite the protests, the operations have not been affected, and the corporation is ensuring that normal activities continue.

The National Oil Corporation reassured Libyans and its local and international partners that production operations are still proceeding according to the strategic plan. Export operations are also being conducted through all oil ports without exception, reflecting the corporation’s commitment to maintaining steady operations.