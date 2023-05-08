General

NATIONAL EARTHQUAKE CENTER: 14 QUAKES RECORDED IN PAST 24 HOURS

NNA - 14 quakes with a magnitude ranging between 2 and 4.8 magnitudes on the Richter Scale have been recorded over the past 24 hours, the National Earthquake Center said. The center added that the stations of the National Seismic Network recorded a 2 magnitude tremor 15 km to the northwest of Homs central province, and seven other tremors in Liwa Iskenderun, of which the highest magnitude reached up to 4.8, in addition to registering 6 quakes in Turkey. -- SANA News Agency

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon

Related Posts

FOREIGN AFFAIRS HOUSE COMMITTEE MEETS SUDANESE CHARGÉ D’AFFAIRES, UNDERLINES IMPORTANCE OF DIALOGUE

MIKATI RECEIVES INVITATION TO ATTEND 32ND REGULAR SESSION OF THE ARAB LEAGUE COUNCIL’S MEETING, WELCOMES UN’S RIZA, EU’S TARRAF, AND TELECOMS MINISTER

CSB Head praises Cabinet’s decision on adopting flexible working hours

About lnw.admin

View all posts by lnw.admin →