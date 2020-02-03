Breaking news
- UN-BROKERED LIBYA MILITARY TALKS BEGIN IN GENEVA
- Letter dated 22 January 2020 from the Permanent Representative of Germany to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council – The Berlin Conference on Libya, UNSMIL Operationalization of Berlin Process (S/2020/63) [EN/AR]
- Libya: Activities at Disembarkation, Monthly Update – January 2020
- Ministry Of Health Places All Equipment To Prevent Coronavirus
- National Centre For Disease Control Operates Health Quarantine
Tripoli-The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)has operated Health Quarantine at Ras Jadier Boarder Post with Tunisia, in line with its efforts to combat Coronavirus. Director of International Health Control at the centre said the quarantine Unit at the border post was operated to follow up the health care of the travelers.
Source: Libya News Agency