Namroush Signs A Joint Military Cooperation Agreement Between Italy And Libya

Rome – Today Friday, Libya and Italy signed an agreement of joint technical military cooperation between the two defense ministries in both countries. Defense minister ‘Salah Addeen Namroush’ and his Italian counterpart ‘Lorenzo Gurini’, signed the agreement during Namroush’s visit to the Italian defense ministry headquarters, in which they discussed activating cooperation mechanism between the two ministries in various sectors of land, naval, air, air-defense and border guards military institutions. The defense ministry said, that the agreement includes training, technical information, support, development, maintenance, consultations and exchanging expertise in the field of illegal-immigration and security of land, naval and air borders, as well as countering drugs and smuggling, and getting rid of ammunitions and mines. Also in rescue operations during natural disaster sand medical emergencies. The ministry added that the agreement also includes participating in military trainings and maneuvers, and proceeding short range trainings. The two sides also agreed on forming a joint committee for military cooperation in different defense fields, that its members will be representing all sectors and classes of all military forces in both countries.

Source: Libya News Agency