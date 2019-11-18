MSC Appoints Soren Toft as CEO for Container Shipping & Logistics

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2019 / MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, a global leader in transportation and logistics, is pleased to announce that Soren Toft will join as Chief Executive Officer.

As the world of shipping continues to evolve through great challenges such as digitalisation and the environmental goals set by the UN International Maritime Organization (IMO), container carriers and their customers face a range of exciting tests and opportunities.

MSC is delighted that MrToft will be supporting the Aponte family at the helm to ensure that the company remains a global leader in the years to come. He will report directly to Diego Aponte, Group President, and Gianluigi Aponte, founder and Group Chairman.

MrToft comes with an impressive career background and pedigree in the industry, having worked at Maersk for the past 25 years, specifically as Maersk Line’s Chief Operating Officer since 2014. MSC is confident that this appointment will bring significant value to its cargo businesses, building on the company’s existing strengths and boosting its development plans even further.

MrToft will be relocating to Geneva with his wife and family and his start date will be communicated in due course.

About MSC

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is a privately-owned global shipping company founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world’s leading container shipping lines, MSC operates 493 offices across 155 countries worldwide with over 70,000 employees. With access to an integrated network of road, rail and sea transport resources which stretches across the globe, the company prides itself on delivering global service with local knowledge. MSC’s shipping line sails on more than 200 trade routes, calling at over 500 ports.

