MPs: Signatures Collected To Include The Border Demarcation File On The Agenda Of The Upcoming Sessions

The MPs of "Emtidad Movement" parliamentary bloc announced the collection of signatures to include the border demarcation file on the agenda of the Parliament sessions.

The MP, Faten Al-Qaraghouli said, in a joint press conference today, Saturday, "Based on the bylaw of the House of Representatives, we requested a session to be held to clarify the policy of the ministries of transport and foreign affairs in issues related to the issue of demarcating the land and sea borders between Iraq and Kuwait, as well as the procedures of the ministries regarding the investment agreement between Iraq and Saudi Arabia relating to the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea.

She added, "On 7/15, we submitted an official request to the Presidency of the Council of Representatives to hold an emergency session, and this has not yet been approved. Therefore, the signatures of more than 30 MPs were collected to include the issue of border demarcation on the agenda of the upcoming sessions of the Council of Representatives."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency