Motorola Solutions Joins Forces with Google Cloud to Advance Safety and Security

CHICAGO, USA – EQS Newswire – 8 February 2024 – Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) (www.MotorolaSolutions.com) and Google Cloud today announced a strategic, multi-year agreement that will focus on innovating cloud solutions across Motorola Solutions’ safety and security technologies. With Google Cloud’s infrastructure, Motorola Solutions will prioritize the advancement of assistive intelligence, including highly accurate and reliable video content delivery, mapping and AI capabilities, to help address real-world safety challenges.



“From communities to businesses, our customers rely on us to help create a safer future,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer of Motorola Solutions. “This collaboration will leverage the power of sensors, data and AI to help make safety and security more accessible and actionable.”



Motorola Solutions expects to deploy the newly developed capabilities across its rapidly growing cloud security solutions, including Avigilon Alta, an entirely cloud-native video suite that enables enterprise security for organizations of all sizes.



“Whether it’s enabling better protection for schools, identifying unusual activity at businesses or more effectively securing large-scale events, real-time visibility and awareness are foundational for both public safety and enterprise security outcomes,” Saptharishi said.



“Motorola Solutions has long demonstrated leadership in innovating the technologies that safeguard communities and enterprises,” said Will Grannis, vice president and chief technology officer of Google Cloud. “Together we will channel our latest cloud advancements to support Motorola Solutions’ sharpened focus on safety and security innovations via the cloud.”



Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the company’s views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the growth of our video cloud solutions and the ability to develop and deploy new capabilities across our products. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risks and uncertainties below, as well as those in Part I Item 1A of Motorola Solutions’ 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Part II Item 1A of Motorola Solutions’ 2023 Third Quarter Report on Form 10-Q and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov and on Motorola Solutions’ website at www.MotorolaSolutions.com, could cause Motorola Solutions’ actual results or events discussed in these statements to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions’ ability to successfully leverage Google’s cloud infrastructure to accelerate innovation and deploy any new capabilities. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Motorola Solutions:

Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises that’s critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we’re solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses – safer everywhere – at www.MotorolaSolutions.com.

About Google Cloud:

Google Cloud accelerates every organization’s ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.