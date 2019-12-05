MOTI Globally Launches MOTI ONE With Innovative Heating System to Optimize User Experience

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — MOTI, a leading vaping brand, announced the release of the MOTI ONE, its an compact product with ultimate flavor solutions, offering all-round performance in an elegant and stylish package.

Powered by Meta Tech

MOTI ONE adopts advanced Meta Tech heating technology to ensure great taste. Each element of the MOTI ONE is assigned a specific function which combines to offer unparalleled flavor, paired with cutting-edge sophistication all-housed within a strikingly modern pod. In other words, Meta tech cashes in on the latest technology to provide superior taste and sensorial convenience.

Designed for Convenience and ultimate flavor

Housed within the MOTI ONE’s robust luxury design is the company’s simple ‘One-Step’ filling system. The quick and easy filling system means delivery of instant enjoyment and unparalleled experience for users.

The POD is made using medical grade PCTG for higher durability and enhanced heat resistance. It features a ceramic coil for ultimate nicotine satisfaction.

The fully covered Metal Heating Film precisely control the heating efficiency and ensures each drop of e-liquid is evenly heated for great taste. The consistent atomization temperature does not produce any burnt chemicals or other tastes. Instead, it delivers unique fragrance and pure tastes to vapers. Back by thousands of harsh experimental tests in MOTI’s R&D lab, MOTI ONE manage to deliver ultimate flavor and the best taste of different e-liquids for users.

Colors and Specifications

Users can get the MOTI ONE in six highly appealing color options including Silver, Iron Black, Deep Blue, Rose, Sunrise, and Forest. The device has dimensions of 28.0×14.4×66.8mm, which ensures users can carry it everywhere for ultimate convenience.

Furthermore, it features a refillable tank with 1.85ML capacity and offers resistance of 1.0 ohm. The device draws its juices from a non-removable 350mAh battery and has a charging current of 0.3A. Aside from a refillable pod, MOTI ONE has a filling slot, an easy-to-access on/off button and a micro USB port. Moreover, the device can stand the test of time and comes at a price that won’t break the bank. Retailing online and offline, the MOTI ONE goes on globally sale in November

About MOTI

MOTI is a revolutionary e-cigarette brand derived from Meta Lab – creators of the MOJO and MOTI Classics series. Since 2013, the brand has spearheaded the e-cigarette industry from its Las Vegas headquarters with a dedication to cutting-edge tech and top-notch creativity.

Not only an e-cigarette pod manufacturer, as a forward-thinking, social enterprise, MOTI aims to advance the use of smart technology to make improvements to the environment through cigarette alternatives research, which spending on average 30% of it revenues on R&D.

Website: www.motivape.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1038792/MOTI_ONE.jpg