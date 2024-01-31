Moses Heredia Leads Global Processing Systems into a New Era of Payment Processing Excellence

LA VERNE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Global Processing Systems (GPS), a leading name in the payment processing industry, continues to redefine excellence under the visionary leadership of CEO and founder, Moses Heredia. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, GPS, headquartered in San Dimas, California, stands as a beacon of innovation, integrity, and unmatched service in the dynamic world of financial transactions.

In 2003, Moses Heredia embarked on a bold journey to revolutionize the payment processing sector. His founding principles - honesty, integrity, and exceptional service - have not only shaped the ethos of GPS but have also carved out a unique space for the company in a competitive market. Today, GPS is not just a testament to these enduring values but a symbol of Heredia's unwavering commitment to client success and industry leadership.

The story of GPS is deeply intertwined with Heredia's own narrative, a 29-year odyssey of professional growth and strategic acumen in the payment processing realm. His leadership has earned GPS a reputation as a top Independent Sales Organization (ISO) and secured Heredia a prestigious position on the advisory boards of industry giants Fiserv and TSYS - the only Latino to hold such a dual role.

Born into humble circumstances in Hobbs, New Mexico, Heredia's rise is a classic tale of American dreams realized through resilience and hard work. Inspired by his mother, Elestina Heredia, whose compassion and community service were legendary, Heredia has infused GPS with a spirit of philanthropy. His journey from riding a bike to work to becoming a CEO who could buy a home for his mother is a source of inspiration for many.

Heredia's dedication to community service is evident in GPS's culture. From clearing layaways at local stores to supporting orphanages in Mexico, GPS under Heredia's guidance has extended its reach beyond business, touching lives and fostering community well-being. This ethos was highlighted in 2023 when Heredia was honored with the Business of the Year award by the Latino Business Association, recognizing his significant contributions to the Latin community and beyond.

The 20th anniversary of GPS was not just a celebration of past achievements but also a reaffirmation of the company's commitment to future innovation and growth in the ever-evolving payment processing landscape. With Heredia at the helm, GPS is poised to continue its journey of excellence, underlined by a deep commitment to making a positive difference in the world.

As Global Processing Systems moves forward, it does so with the assurance of continued innovation, community impact, and success, guided by Moses Heredia's exceptional leadership and vision. The future of GPS shines bright, promising to redefine industry standards and contribute significantly to the payment processing world.

