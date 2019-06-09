Monday, 10/6/2019 | 3:40 UTC+0
13,000 families displaced from south Tripoli
State Cases Department wins case in the tribunal ruling in Paris against Libyan state
Relief Aid delivery to Ghat Airport
WHO support reaches flood victims in Ghat, southern Libya
Morocco considers stability of Libya priority and of great importance to wider Maghreb stability
Morocco considers stability of Libya priority and of great importance to wider Maghreb stability

June 9, 2019   

Rabat- Morocco Kingdom has announced that it attaches great importance to Maghreb stability and considers stability of Libya a priority, stressing the need that all parties shoulder responsibility to reach consensus conducive to stability. This came at a press conference held by Nasser Bauritta, Moroccan Foreign Minister with his French counterpart in Rabat Saturday. Bauritta called at the press conference to implement Skhirat accord signed 17 December 2015 to end legitimacy crisis in Libya. He said; 'Skhirat accord was an important phase to secure peaceful transition towards more legitimate state institutions'. 'Morocco noted that important requirements of the accord have not been implemented' he added.

Source: Libya News Agency

