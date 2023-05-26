More than 80 Syrian publishing houses participate at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

More than 80 Syrian publishing houses take part at International Congress of Arabic Publishing and Creative Industries (PCI), and the 32 nd annual Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

During a visit to the International Congress of Arabic Publishing and Creative Industries in Abu Dhabi, the Syrian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Ghassan Abbas was briefed on the e latest trends in the field of publishing industry and Arab content.

Abbas met Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC).

The Ambassador also visited the Syrian publishers participating in the international congress (PCI), and discussed with them the Syrian participation in the international fairs and difficulties encounter them.

Speaking to SANA reporter, head of the Syrian Publishers Association Haitham Hafez said that Syria the Syrian participations at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair represent all arts and forms of knowledge, children’s books, heritage, scientific and academic books, in addition signing a number of books produced in Syria and various practical workshops.

Hafez thanked the administration fair for exempting the Arab publisher from participation fees, which enhances the development of the publishing industry in Syria, and the Arab world.

He indicated that the official authorities in the United Arab Emirates have purchased books from Syrian publishing houses and distributed them to schools and school libraries.

This year’s edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is the largest of its kind in the history of the fair, bringing together 1300 participants of over 85 countries.

The fair also organizes more than 2000 cultural, literary and artistic events.

The fair will run until May , 28, 2023.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency