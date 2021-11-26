The board includes leaders from Airtel, Flipkart, Sharechat, Landmark Group, OYO, HT Media, BigBasket, Navi, Wakefit and CoinDCX.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, today announced their Customer Advisory Board (CAB) that includes the industry’s most experienced, enterprising, and forward-thinking leaders making customers equal stakeholders in their product development journey. The CAB will serve as a strategic advisor for MoEngage, as the company continues innovations around AI-powered cutting-edge technology to transform the future of Customer Engagement and Experience Management.

The Board will have representation from MoEngage’s top enterprise customers cutting across various industries such as banking, telecom, hospitality, retail, education, media & entertainment. MoEngage has seen rapid growth over the past year, including substantial expansion of over 80% in its customer base.

“We are fortunate to be working with some of the world’s best brands,” said Raviteja Dodda, Co-Founder and CEO of MoEngage. “The Customer Advisory Board is an invaluable resource for MoEngage, and we are grateful for the support from a group of outstanding industry leaders. This is a key initiative that will be instrumental in accelerating our customers’ success. It will also help determine how we can best serve our customers and co-create the product innovation roadmap. I am excited to pioneer the future of customer engagement alongside our customers.”

“We are grateful to our customer executives who took time out of their busy schedule to be a part of our Customer Advisory Board for the year 2022. We believe that the board members would enjoy learning from each other and guide our strategy and vision at MoEngage,” MoEngage VP Global Customer Success Atma Gunupudi said during an inaugural meeting to welcome the Customer Advisory Board members. “It is a privilege for us to be able to collaborate with some of the brightest minds in the region to co-create the future of the insights-led customer engagement.”

MoEngage is pleased to welcome its 2022 Customer Advisory Board members. We are honored to partner with these distinguished leaders.

Rajan Bansal, Head – Growth Marketing, Airtel

Parasar Sharma, Ex-Wakefit CMO

Maha Iyer, SVP Marketing, Landmark

Yatish Jain, Chief Growth Officer, OYO

Minal Thukral, SVP – Marketing, CoinDCX

Aseem Sharma, Head of Growth, Navi

Saurabh Goel, Head Digital, HT Media

Anand Bhaskaran, Head- Digital Marketing and Marketing Communications, Bigbasket

Bhargav Errangi, Head – Retention marketing, Flipkart

Vikraman, Director of Products, Sharechat

“I would like to congratulate MoEngage for organizing the CAB event where it was a pleasure to engage with like-minded industry peers after a considerable time. We’ve had an enduring partnership with MoEngage, and it’s good to see the rapid rate of their product evolution. The cutting-edge solutions from MoEngage have been beneficial to us in our retention and re-engagement efforts”, said Anand Bhaskaran, Head, Digital Marketing and Marketing Communications, BigBasket, at the inaugural meeting of the new Customer Advisory Board.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to be present at the CAB event organized by MoEngage. It gives a view into MoEngage’s plans and growth map. They have been our partners for over five years and have helped us develop how we interact with our consumers and optimize consumer journeys. We have been able to launch many industry first interventions with MoEngage. We hope to grow together”, said Yatish Jain, Chief Growth Officer, OYO.

The board will meet at regular intervals to deliberate and offer counsel on customer challenges and emerging technology trends. These insights will help MoEngage align its product innovation roadmap with the strategic requirements of consumer brands and build the right solutions for the market. MoEngage’s key enterprise customers will also be able to gain an early view of the advanced capabilities to be introduced to the company’s platform.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1000 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Nestle, T-Mobile, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power the digital experiences for over 900 million users every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.