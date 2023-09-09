Moayad Al-Lami, announces his solidarity with the people of Morocco in the face of the devastating earthquake that occurred in the Kingdom.

The Head of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate and Head of the Union of Arab Journalists, Moayad Al-Lami, announced his solidarity with the Moroccan people and the Moroccan journalistic family in the face of the devastating earthquake that occurred in the Kingdom.

Al-Lami said in his tweet on Twitter, "We received with great sadness, sorrow, and regret what happened in the Kingdom of Morocco in terms of a devastating earthquake that claimed the lives of a large number of the people of this dear country."

He added, "We record our absolute solidarity with the people of Morocco in general and with the Moroccan journalistic family... May God have mercy on the victims and give their families patience and solace, and may God grant those who were injured in this earthquake a speedy recovery."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency