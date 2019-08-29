Friday, 30/8/2019 | 5:04 UTC+0
Mi’tig Meets Italian Ambassador

August 29, 2019   

Tripoli-Deputy President of Presidency Council of Government of National Accord Ahmed Mi'tig on Wednesday met the Italian Ambassador to Libya Giuseppe Buccino. According to the Council's Communications Office the meeting, which was held at the cabinet building here, focused on aspects of mutual exchange between the two countries in various areas.

Source: Libya News Agency

