- Tunisian Interim President and UN Special Envoy to Libya Discuss Situation in Libya
- Mi’tig Meets Italian Ambassador
- President of Presidency Council Discuss Situation in Morzug
- United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/682)
- Siala Discusses in Tokyo Return of Japanese Companies to Work in Libya
Mi’tig Meets Italian AmbassadorAugust 29, 2019
Tripoli-Deputy President of Presidency Council of Government of National Accord Ahmed Mi'tig on Wednesday met the Italian Ambassador to Libya Giuseppe Buccino. According to the Council's Communications Office the meeting, which was held at the cabinet building here, focused on aspects of mutual exchange between the two countries in various areas.
Source: Libya News Agency