Mi’tig Discuss With National Planning Council Measures To Unify Government Institutions.December 28, 2020
Tripoli, 28 December 2020(Lana) Deputy President of Presidency Council Ahmed Mi’tig on Monday discussed with the Head of National Planning Council Muftah Al Hreir measures that have been taken to unify the Government institutions, and the outcome of discussion over the state budget as well as the development projects and devolution. The role of the National Planning Council in activating planning councils in the municipalities was stressed at the meeting. =Lana=
Source: Libyan News Agency
