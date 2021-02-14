Ministry Of Interior Reviews Its Security Plan To Secure The Celebration Of The 10th Anniversary Of The 17th February Revolution.

Tripoli, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs and a member of the Supreme Committee for Celebrations, Brig Gen "Mohamed Al-Madaghi", held an expanded security meeting Saturday morning to set up the necessary security arrangements to secure the celebration marking the 10th anniversary of the 17th February Revolution. The Ministry of Interior stated in a post on its official Facebook page that the meeting, which included a number of heads, directors, and delegates of the security and military services, the municipal guard, field medicine, ambulance and emergency services, reviewed the latest preparations for the implementation of the joint security plan, which means securing the celebration that will take place on this national occasion in an atmosphere dominated by security And safety throughout the days of celebration.

Source: Libya News Agency