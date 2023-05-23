Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Implements 2nd Simulation for Transporting and Dispatching Pilgrims to Holy Sites

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, represented by the Ministry's agency for Hajj affairs, has begun to implement the second simulation for transporting and dispatching pilgrims to the holy sites through more than 3,000 buses to include six stages of Tafweej (group dispatching) of pilgrims, in partnership with all security and regulatory Hajj agencies and more than 10,000 participants. This comes as part of the ministry's proactive efforts in preparation for the Hajj season 1444 AH.

During the simulation, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfig Al-Rabiah, said that this step proves the Ministry's readiness for this season and reflects the system's readiness in general in dealing with any potential sudden crises. He added that the Ministry seeks to test companies' operational and planning capacity, the effectiveness of the technical systems that support dispatching and transporting pilgrims and their integration with the infrastructure, the comprehensiveness of the operations of transporting and dispatching pilgrims and raising the efficiency of workers.

The 15-hour simulation involves dispatching 3,000 buses simultaneously, including regular and shuttle buses, owned by 57 transport companies. According to the operational capacity, 37 traffic lanes were allocated, with 107 service offices and 19 companies that provide field services at the holy sites.

The simulation aims to raise a maximum alert at the holy sites' field and ensure that the participating teams can carry on their tasks efficiently and per internationally approved safety measures. It also aims to ensure the availability of those concerned with serving pilgrims at the holy sites, the adherence to dispatching time, and the cooperation between all parties, as well as raising the quality of the operational and organizational processes for dispatching buses and transporting pilgrims easily between the holy sites.

The first simulation occurred three months ago, with 1,300 buses dispatched simultaneously for approximately three and a half hours. It included four stages: dispatching to Arafat, from Arafat to Muzdalifah, from Muzdalifah to Mina and back to Arafat.

Source: Saudi Press Agency