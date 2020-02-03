- ticket title
- FOREIGN MINISTRY’S DIRECTOR OF POLITICAL, CONSULAR AFFAIRS TACKLES DEVELOPMENTS WITH TURKISH AMBASSADOR
- German Foreign Minister: Foreign Ministers To Meet On Libya In Mid March
- Ministries Of Labour And Rehabilitation And Economy And Industry Discuss Work Of Training Institutions
- Mi’tig Discuss With Minister Of Local Government Issues Related To Municipal Elections
- Deputy Minister Of Interior For Immigration Affairs Meets UK Secretary For Security And Immigration Affairs
Tripoli-Ministries of Employment and Rehabilitation as well as Economy and Industry discussed organizing work of training institutions in line with streamlining of efforts in this respect. The meeting also focused on ways to improve the performance of training centres by fulfilling the necessary quality criteria to gain accreditation by the ministry. They also discussed accreditation criteria of training programmes in terms of objectives, the targeted categories, and their knowledge and skills. The meeting was attended by deputy minister of Employment, Director of Quality Control centre of the Ministry of Employment, Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry, Director of Human Resources at Ministry of Economy, Director of Corporate Department at the ministry besides other experts.
Source: Libya News Agency