Minister of Public Works inspects work in projects of construction of residential blocks for earthquake-affected

Minister of Public Works and Housing Eng. Suhail Abdul Latif on Saturday inspected the stages of the work in the two projects of Construction of residential blocks for the earthquake-affected people in the suburbs of al-Ma’saraniyeh for youth housing and al-Haidariyah housing in Aleppo.

Eng. Abdul Latif stressed the significant of the efforts exerted to carry out these buildings and accelerating their accomplishment according to a specific timetable and within the available potentials.

He pointed out that the work is conducted by a systematic engineering and administratively way, which outlines the course of the work of the upcoming stages of the rebuilding stage.

For his part, Aleppo Governor Hussein Diyab stressed the importance of the governmental legislations and decisions in facilitating and organizing work in this regard.

Chairing a meeting at Aleppo governorate building, Eng. Abdul Latif was briefed on the construction works and the implementation stages of the two projects.

Al-Ma’saraniyeh for youth housing project is built on an area of 68 hectares with a cost reached up to SYP 18.612 billion, while al-Haidariyah housing project consists four buildings, each one is a ten-storey building, with a total cost of SYP 66.600 billion.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency