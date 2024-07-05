MINISTER OF INFORMATION, AUST VICE PRESIDENT DISCUSS MEANS TO ENHANCE EDUCATIONAL COLLABORATION



Caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makary, on Friday welcomed Dr. Riad Sakr, Vice President of the American University of Science and Technology (AUST).

The meeting between both men focused on educational matters and strategies to bolster cooperation between the Ministry of Information and the university.

Dr. Sakr briefed the Minister on the educational and cultural activities undertaken by AUST, emphasizing the pivotal role of media in assisting students to navigate their academic choices in alignment with market demands.

Discussions reportedly underscored mutual interests in fostering educational initiatives and leveraging media platforms to benefit students.

Source: National news agency – Lebanon