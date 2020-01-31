Minister Of Health Follows Up With Director Of National Centre For Disease Control Measures Taken To Track Coronavirus

Tripoli- Minister of Health followed up with Director of National Centre for Disease Control measures taken to track Coronavirus. Director of National Centre for Disease Control said no cases of Coronavirus were reported in Libya up to now. He said monitoring and tracking teams are in alert and standby across Libyan cities. Dr Najar presented a detailed account to Minister of Health in which he briefed him about the Centre's needs to be able to track and follow up and take preventive measures against the virus.

Source: Libya News Agency