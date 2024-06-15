Military Intelligence finds an underground tunnel for ISIS terrorist gangs in Anbar

Baghdad: The Military Intelligence Directorate found an underground tunnel for ISIS terrorist gangs that they used several years ago to maintain their presence and carry out terrorist operations against our security forces and innocent citizens in Anbar.

The Security Media Cell stated in a statement today that the operation came based on accurate intelligence information from the Fifth Division, which confirmed the existence of a tunnel 15 meters deep, 2 meters high, and 5 meters wide, containing three small rooms in Rutba District in Anbar Governorate. A large iron tank was found underground near the tunnel, containing light weapons, various types of ammunition, and various old stored materials. The engineering effort detachments immediately began lifting the materials, destroying them on site, and completely burying the tunnel.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency