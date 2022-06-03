Military Information Office: Military convoys tasked with combing mountains and valleys of southern regions￼

Tripoli- The Military Information Office of the Ministry of Defense has reassured all citizens living in the region extending from Misurata in the east to Tripoli in the west, and from the Libyan south to the Shwerf region, passing through Tarhuna, Bani Walid and Gharyan, that the military convoys that were seen during the past few hours are charged with combing tasks at mountains and valleys of the southern regions.

The Military Information Office confirmed, in a statement circulated by various media outlets, that the convoys, which include military detachments from the anti-terrorist force and the 301 and 166 battalions, are moving by orders and instructions from the General Staff of the Libyan Army.

The statement called on all citizens not to be drawn into malicious rumors that those who spread them on social media platforms seeking to spread unrest, inflame public opinion and create chaos in the country.

Source: Libyan News Agency