Mikdad receives credentials of Bouchama as Algerian Ambassador

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Fayssal Mikdad, received a copy of the credentials of Ambassador Kamal Bouchama, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to the Syrian Arab Republic.

Mikdad underlined the depth of the Syrian-Algerian relations, and the importance of continuing to develop them in various fields to overcome the current challenges, in addition to following-up work to convene the joint higher committee between the two countries.

Mikdad reiterated the Syrian leadership and people’s gratitude to Algeria for standing by Syria during the terrorist war and the earthquake, wishing the new ambassador success in performing his duties to the fullest.

In turn, Bouchama said that he wouldn’t spare any possible effort to implement the directives of the leadership in Algeria to strengthen relations between the two countries and develop them for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples.

