MIKATI FOLLOWS UP ON NAYA HANNA’S CASE

Prime Minister Najib Mikati followed up on the issue of the child, Naya Hanna, who was hit by a stray bullet that put her in a coma in the hospital. To this end, he contacted the father of the child, Jean Hanna, expressing his solidarity with the family in this difficult ordeal. PM Mikati also instructed the Secretary-General of the Higher Relief Commission, Major General Muhammad Khair, to follow up on the file with those concerned and to take the required steps. On another level, the Prime Minister met at his residence with the Director-General of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, Ibrahim Al-Dakhiri, in the presence of the Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Hajj Hassan. Al-Dakhiri briefed the PM on "the projects to be implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture in the fish sector, specifically marine and river fish farming, as well as the projects supported by the organization regarding animal produce, production chains, and the national plan for the advancement of the wheat sector." Mikati appreciated the efforts exerted by the organization, calling for "an Arab move towards integrated Arab food security." On a different note, Mikati made a phone call to the President of Ivory Coast, Hassan Abderrahmane Ouattara, offering his condolences on the death of former President Henri Konan Bidette. He also thanked the President of Ivory Coast for his constant interest in the Lebanese community, praising the "distinguished relationship that linked the late President Bedier to Lebanon."

Source: National News Agency Lebanon