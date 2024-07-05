MIKATI CHAIRS MEETING OF TRANSITION RESILIENCE EDUCATION FUND (TREF): WE’VE TAKEN EXCEPTIONAL MEASURES TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO LEBANON’S EDUCATION SYSTEM



Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Friday presided over the meeting of the Supreme Strategic Council of the Transition Resilience Education Fund (TREF), which was held at the Grand Serail.

The session was attended by Caretaker Minister of Education, Abbas Halabi, Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Judge Mahmoud Makkieh, Director-General of the National Commission for UNESCO, Dr. Hiba Nashabe, ambassadors from donor and partner countries, representatives from United Nations organizations and governmental agencies, and partners supporting the Transition Resilience Education Fund (TREF).

Also present were key figures from the Ministry of Education, the Educational Center for Research and Development, and high-level teams from embassies and organizations.

In his address, Halabi stated, “The Supreme Strategic Council of the Transition Resilience Education Fund (TREF) convenes today at the Grand Serail under the esteemed patronage of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, with the presence of ambassadors and rep

resentatives from international organizations and multilateral agencies. We are here to witness the successes achieved in meeting the urgent educational needs during Lebanon’s dire circumstances, compounded by wars and crises that have depleted all resources.”

“The Ministry of Education and Higher Education is responsible for all components and levels of education. Despite the challenges, we have respected our commitments to provide education for all children in Lebanon, embarked on structural reforms, and reduced unnecessary expenses,’ Halabi added.

“The Ministry has maintained its vision for educational advancement, promoting inclusive schools and enhancing student protection measures. We are nearing the completion of curriculum development, alongside training programs for educators,’ the Education Minister explained.

“We have adopted transparency and good governance, ensuring direct financial relationships between donors and beneficiaries without ministry interference. We remain committed to our strateg

ic plan and continuous communication with international partners,” Halabi continued.

“Thank you for your ongoing support. We are dedicated to overcoming these challenges and ensuring quality education for all children in Lebanon,’ he concluded.

In turn, Prime Minister Mikati stated, “I am delighted to join the inaugural meeting of the High-Level Strategic Board of the Transition Resilience Education Fund (TREF) to support the transition phase and enhance resilience and effective governance in the education sector. We are gathered to celebrate the achievements of TREF, a collaborative aid mechanism implemented over the past two years by the Ministry of Education and UNICEF, with generous support from over 10 countries.’

Mikati further noted that ‘the TREF has helped our government keep school doors open for children to learn and teachers to teach during one of Lebanon’s most challenging periods. Its response to the education crisis in Lebanon has led to significant long-term reforms. As a small country with

a rich history and culture, the exchange of ideas and the pursuit of learning are part of our identity. Quality education is a core element of our identity.”

“As a government, we must ensure that every child in Lebanon has the right and opportunity to receive quality education, providing essential academic and life skills. This is why a fully funded public education system is a top priority for the Lebanese government. Regardless of economic status, all parents should be able to send their children to school-this is the official government directive and my personal commitment as Prime Minister. Despite all challenges and skepticism, we have successfully conducted official exams with transparency and professionalism. This achievement is largely due to Minister Abbas Halabi and his dedicated team,’ Mikati said.

“Over the past two years, despite numerous obstacles at the family, school, and regional levels, we have seen children and teachers return to school. I appreciate TREF’s support and its acceleration of

the Ministry of Education’s 2025 reform roadmap, which we launched together a year ago. The government has taken swift and exceptional measures to provide financial support for the education system, including primary, secondary, vocational education, and the Lebanese University. Practically, this means significant local funding to grant productivity allowances, ensuring our hardworking teachers receive adequate compensation amid a highly volatile economy,’ the PM added.

“I am very proud to consider the Ministry of Education a model for government-wide reform efforts that Lebanon is committed to as a way to overcome multiple crises. There are many lessons learned about engaging with the international community and rebuilding trust in our public institutions that can be shared with other ministries. Change is difficult at the beginning, messy in the middle, and beautiful at the end,’ Mikati remarked.

“I commend Minister Halabi, UNICEF representative Edouard Beigbeder, and their teams, along with all active pa

rtners committed to the strategic and practical partnership built in recent years. I look forward to supporting this fruitful cooperation in every possible way to advance our clear reform objectives for the public education system and celebrate more successes in the future,’ Mikati concluded.

For his part, Edward Beigbeder, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon, emphasized, “UNICEF’s mission in Lebanon is to support the government in ensuring every child and young person stays in school longer, learning more. Since its establishment two years ago, the Transition Resilience Education Fund (TREF) has played a crucial role in accelerating reforms that enhance formal education in Lebanon, including flexible pathways for out-of-school children to access and transition into formal education. I would like to express gratitude to the international community, particularly the European Union and Germany, for their continuous support to the education sector and necessary reforms addressing the learning crisis in Lebanon.”

Following these speeches, Ambassador of the European Union, Sandra De Waele, stated, “In light of the many challenges facing the country, we are committed to safeguarding the future of children in Lebanon. Ensuring every child’s right to quality education is our shared goal as partners and our collective responsibility with the Lebanese government. While the education sector’s reform is ongoing, it requires political will. Therefore, we urge the government to prioritize education quality and increase investment in children’s education in Lebanon, starting with boosting the general budget allocated to the Ministry of Education. We also encourage the government to prepare for the upcoming academic year through proper planning and budget forecasting.”

British Ambassador, Hamish Cowell, added, “I am pleased to attend the second anniversary of the launch of the Transition Resilience Education Fund (TREF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, UNICEF, and partners at the Serail under the patronage of Pri

me Minister Najib Mikati and Minister Halabi. The United Kingdom has been a long-term partner in education in Lebanon, albeit one of the newest partners to join the TREF. This year, we will contribute £2.6 million to support vulnerable out-of-school children in returning to their classrooms.”

French Ambassador, Herve Magro, emphasized, “Quality education is the cornerstone of any nation’s development. It is measured not only by the academic knowledge imparted but also by students’ ability to think critically, solve problems, and become engaged citizens in society. France’s commitment to Lebanon in education remains steadfast and complete. We are confident that, with Minister Halabi, donor partners, and UNICEF’s technical contribution, we can overcome challenges to establish an educational system that not only meets current needs but anticipates future challenges.”

Italian Ambassador, Fabrizio Marcelli, affirmed Italy’s support and commitment to Lebanon’s education sector during these challenging times, stat

ing, “Italy truly values this high-level coordination meeting among education stakeholders and donor agencies. We will continue our fruitful collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, through UNICEF and the involvement of Italian civil society. Furthermore, alongside Lebanese authorities, we will continue to protect and enhance the right to comprehensive, high-quality education for every child.”

Deputy Ambassador of Germany, Katharina Lack, commented, “Germany has been a strong and reliable partner to Lebanon in education for over a decade. We look forward to expanding this partnership in the coming academic year. However, renewed efforts will be needed from the Lebanese caretaker government to ensure local financing.”

Sylvia Deepen, Acting Head of Mission at the Dutch Embassy, highlighted, “By prioritizing investment and reform in education, Lebanon can reaffirm its position as a center for educational excellence, empower its youth, stimulate economic growth, and build a resilient s

ociety capable of tackling future challenges.”

Maya Masri Mukhtar, Deputy Head of the Swiss Embassy, concluded, “The Transition Resilience Education Fund (TREF) supports in-school and out-of-school children in a coordinated and cohesive manner. The approval today by the Strategic High-Level Council of a new framework allowing out-of-school children to transition into formal education is a major reform achievement. Behind TREF’s success in ensuring every child’s right to education in Lebanon are two essential elements: a shared vision starting with the needs of the most vulnerable children and placing quality and preventative education at the top of the agenda. Secondly, strong coordination between the Ministry of Education and its international partners. In the coming years, increasing allocations for education in the general budget and effective use of resources remain the only guarantees for the sustainability of formal education in Lebanon.”

Source: National news agency – Lebanon