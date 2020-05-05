Migrant Emergency Food Security Assessment, Preliminary Findings – May 2020

Highlights

32% of migrants in Libya reported inadequate food consumption*

52% of migrants who normally seek work on a daily basis reported that it had been difficult to find work over the past seven days

24% of migrants reported being unemployed, an increase of 7% compared to Jan-Feb 2020 data

38% of migrants who are unemployed reported inadequate food consumption

71% of migrants living in informal settings reported being highly food insecure

11% of migrants who normally seek work on a daily basis reported that it had been difficult to find work over the past seven days

Background

In Libya, the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in March 2020. The subsequent measures implemented to curb the spread of the virus have resulted in a rise in food prices and scarcity of some types of food in certain areas, which can constitute a threat to the food security, safety and wellbeing of migrants, refugees and IDPs. In addition, according to field observers, those measures have significantly reduced daily labor opportunities on which many migrant workers rely on for subsistence.

At the same time, clashes continue in Libya and, in some cases have intensified, particularly in and around Tripoli. This surge of attacks has resulted in renewed displacement and damage to civilian properties and infrastructure, including hospitals and other medical facilities, some of which were designated to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: International Organization for Migration