Mietiga International Airport denies fire in Al-Buraq plane

Tripoli- Mietiga International Airport denied on Thursday some social media pages saying that a fire broke out in a plane belonging to al-Buraq Airways on its flight from Tunis-Carthage Airport to Benina Airport. The airport management said in a statement published on Friday that in contact with the regional director of the company in Tunisia and its operations room, it was confirmed that the news is untrue and all there is a minor malfunction in one of the cabin meters, and has been repaired and completed the flight after that. The airport appealed to the airport to investigate the accuracy of the transmission of news that would cause panic for passengers and to maintain media professionalism and credibility.

Source: Libya News Agency