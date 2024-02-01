Midwest Liberty Credit Union Expands to Serve More Communities

MCCOOK, NE / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Midwest Liberty Federal Credit Union has announced its charter conversion to serve a community encompassing a rural district of 22 contiguous counties in Nebraska and Kansas. This expansion represents a significant strategic growth initiative for the credit union, allowing it to bring exceptional services to more people. Midwest Liberty is excited to continue its legacy of people helping people. The credit union expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all members of the Credit Union Resources and Expansion Department and the NCUA for their unwavering support and guidance in advancing the credit union movement.

As a full-service credit union with advanced technology capabilities and a solid infrastructure, Midwest Liberty prides itself on building personal relationships with its members. We earn their trust by offering valuable resources, relevant products and services, and a genuine commitment to their financial well-being.

REASON FOR EXPANSION

The field of membership expansion is a strategic priority aimed at enabling Midwest Liberty to enter a new era of growth and expansion across the 22 contiguous counties in Nebraska and Kansas. We are confident in our ability and commitment to serve the requested region. The credit union boasts a strong financial position and a track record of success in serving its existing members through online banking and a mobile branch.

SERVICES

We're ready to welcome new members in Lexington, Nebraska, and Sherman County, Kansas. You can join us through convenient in-person visits at our branch location or opt for a speedy digital enrollment process, where you can open an account online in under 3 minutes. We provide outstanding service to new members across the entire area through our branch location, CO-OP Shared Branch locations, and ATM access to PULSE, MoneyPass, and CO-OP shared ATM network terminals. Additionally, members can enjoy digital access through an online banking portal and a mobile app.

ABOUT MIDWEST LIBERTY CREDIT UNION

Midwest Liberty takes pride in its commitment to support numerous community-based organizations within the communities surrounding its branch location in Red Willow County, Nebraska. Through existing partnerships, Midwest Liberty actively contributes to strengthening local communities by providing educational resources, financial counseling, monetary donations, sponsorship, and volunteer efforts. Midwest Liberty Credit Union is a member-focused financial institution dedicated to serving the needs of southwest Nebraska and northwest Kansas.

Media Contact

Sarah Renner, CEO

Phone: (308) 345-7040

Email: SarahR@midwestliberty.org

SOURCE: Midwest Liberty FCU