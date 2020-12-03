Miami International Holdings Reports November 2020 Trading Results for MIAX Exchange Group

Additionally, MIAX PEARL Equities™ completed its rollout of all NMS symbols on November 20, 2020 and executed a record 6,905,359 shares on November 23. Monthly reporting of the MIAX Exchange Group’s equity trading results will begin in 2021.

Equity Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Contracts Nov-20 Nov-19 % Chg Oct-20 % Chg Nov-20 Nov-19 % Chg Trading Days 20 20 22 231 231 U.S. Equity Options Industry 640,174,308 357,882,106 78.9% 597,964,688 7.1% 6,284,658,008 4,046,750,305 55.3% MIAX Exchange Group 69,070,280 35,880,024 92.5% 73,320,613 -5.8% 747,840,554 403,150,105 85.5% MIAX 24,998,418 15,451,719 61.8% 31,035,089 -19.5% 298,836,167 162,361,564 84.1% MIAX PEARL 21,710,167 17,121,215 26.8% 20,740,055 4.7% 271,063,135 215,287,832 25.9% MIAX Emerald 22,361,695 3,307,090 576.2% 21,545,469 3.8% 177,941,252 25,500,709 597.8% Equity Options ADV Nov-20 Nov-19 % Chg Oct-20 % Chg Nov-20 Nov-19 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 32,008,715 17,894,105 78.9% 27,180,213 17.8% 27,206,312 17,518,400 55.3% MIAX Exchange Group 3,453,514 1,794,001 92.5% 3,332,755 3.6% 3,237,405 1,745,239 85.5% MIAX 1,249,921 772,586 61.8% 1,410,686 -11.4% 1,293,663 702,864 84.1% MIAX PEARL 1,085,508 856,061 26.8% 942,730 15.1% 1,173,433 931,982 25.9% MIAX Emerald 1,118,085 165,355 576.2% 979,340 14.2% 770,308 110,393 597.8% Equity Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equity Options Market Share Nov-20 Nov-19 % Chg Oct-20 % Chg Nov-20 Nov-19 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 10.79% 10.03% 7.6% 12.26% -12.0% 11.90% 9.96% 19.4% MIAX 3.90% 4.32% -9.6% 5.19% -24.8% 4.76% 4.01% 18.5% MIAX PEARL 3.39% 4.78% -29.1% 3.47% -2.2% 4.31% 5.32% -18.9% MIAX Emerald 3.49% 0.92% 278.0% 3.60% -3.1% 2.83% 0.63% 349.3%



Recent news and achievements include:

MIH

Announced that in connection with MIH’s anticipated acquisition of the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, Inc. (MGEX), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) approved the transfer of MGEX’s Contract Market Designation to Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, an entity created for purposes of the transaction. MIH’s acquisition of MGEX is expected to close on December 4, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Announced a strategic partnership and equity investment in Vesica Technologies (Vesica), a financial technology company that creates products and services that make financial data more accessible and actionable to users. Through this strategic partnership, Vesica’s SHIFT Search SM (SHIFT) will be made available for options and equities data through the MIAX Exchange Group’s website, and will be accessible by any user, free of charge. The SHIFT platform is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2021.

(SHIFT) will be made available for options and equities data through the MIAX Exchange Group’s website, and will be accessible by any user, free of charge. The SHIFT platform is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2021. Announced an equity investment in StratiFi Technologies, Inc., an upcoming portfolio risk analysis and compliance platform that helps financial advisors and wealth management firms engage clients to make informed investment decisions while staying compliant with SEC regulations.

