Míage Skincare Featured in Exclusive 64th GRAMMY Awards® Official Gift Lounge

Waterless Skincare Line Gifted to the Presenters and Performers of the GRAMMYs® for Second Year In A Row

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Míage Skincare , a waterless skincare line fusing human stem cell science and isotonic nutrient delivery, is pleased to announce that its entire line of products will be featured in the official 64th GRAMMY Awards® Gift Lounge as well as inside the official Talent Gift Bags.

Taking place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the 64th GRAMMY Awards is music’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. Additionally, Presenters and Performers will enjoy an assortment of thank you gifts from an array of brands.

The entire Míage Skincare line will be featured and will include full sizes of the following:

Awakened, The Isotonic Eye Elixir : A concentrated eye treatment designed to trigger deep microcirculation and stem cell awakening.

: A concentrated eye treatment designed to trigger deep microcirculation and stem cell awakening. Invoke, The Night Cream : A dual functioning night cream and intensive mask treatment that invokes dormant stem cells to activate and thrive.

: A dual functioning night cream and intensive mask treatment that invokes dormant stem cells to activate and thrive. Manifest, The Day Lotion : A waterless and nutrient dense moisturizer to provide daily cellular support.

: A waterless and nutrient dense moisturizer to provide daily cellular support. Bloom, La Milpa Lip Treatment : A powerful healing nectar, Bloom delivers deep nourishment and soothing to the lips.

: A powerful healing nectar, Bloom delivers deep nourishment and soothing to the lips. Clarity, The Purifying Wash: A balancing facial cleanser that gently dislodges pore-clogging oil, grease, and environmental stressors from the skin.

Opting for richer and more active skincare formulas, Míage has replaced water with a proprietary La Milpa Cactus extract. These isotonic solutions are unique in their ability to work in osmosis with healthy skin cells, a process that allows its stem cell activating nutrient blends to pass through skin naturally and more efficiently. Additionally, Míage has partnered with MEBO Technology, a medical research company focusing on regeneration technology for burn victims that owns 60+ patents and has healed over 40 million burn patients in over 70 countries, to feature its key regeneration ingredient within Míage’s formulas.

The 64th GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022, and will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

To learn more about Míage Skincare, please visit https://miageskin.com

About Míage

Look on the past with gratitude, but never with longing… Míage introduces a modern category of transformative skincare designed to ascend beyond “anti-aging,” and instead, asks consumers to be present. Not only modern in its philosophy, but also its science, Míage reveals waterless nutrient formulas made to work in osmosis and harmony with skin at every stage of life. A proprietary isotonic La Milpa Cactus Solution replaces the hypotonic deionized water solutions commonly used in most skincare products, allowing Míage’s rich ingredient blends to more effectively supply skin with healing nutrients, proteins, and amino acids, while manifesting a complexion that radiates luminosity, health, and complete celebration of your present beauty.

