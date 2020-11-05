MEBO International Attended CIIE for the Third Time

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On November 5, 2020, the third CIIE was grandly opened in Shanghai. With the theme of “Regenerative World, Healthy Future,” MEBO International attended the event again. This year marks the third CIIE and MEBO International has been in the event for three consecutive years.

The booth of MEBO International was located in the Hall of Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products. The Hall is the place where various worldwide healthcare products and technologies make their first appearance to the world, embodying here the hopes and pursuits of people towards a good and healthy life. At this year’s Expo, MEBO International showcased its star products including GI Regenerate containing multiple regenerative nutritional substances and natural ingredients, dietary supplement – Glymate for blood sugar balance, and MIAGE – a brand new series of waterless skin care products developed based on the patented technologies of MEBO Group. Moreover, MEBO International is committed to the development and promotion of classical TCM prescriptions across the world.

In response to the spirit of CIIE, MEBO International, by integrating the big health industry, has launched new strategic plans, working on building a diversified service trade platform linking to the whole world. Through the CIIE, MEBO partnered with the Bay Area Council (BAC) in California to establish a cross-border international platform for trade in services. MEBO International and BAC have a profound and solid foundation for cooperation. The alliance enterprises of BAC will contribute to the export of series of high-quality US products, while the international market force of MEBO in over 70 countries across the world established over the past 33 years will help select the high-quality products and construct a large-scale world service trade platform, providing one-stop services for global consumers.

In recent years, conforming to the growing trend of digitalization, networking and intellectualization, MEBO has joined in the international cross-border e-commerce platforms such as AliExpress, Shopify, Joybuy.com, etc., and also, set up its own online stores such as MEBOSTORE and iMEBO.

In the post-epidemic era, the world economic pattern is undergoing profound changes. The opening of CIIE serves as a new door of China opening to the world. In the grand event, as a world leader in the field of regenerative life science, MEBO International continuously contributed to the development of trade liberalization and diversification by focusing on human life and health, and staying true to its mission of benefiting the world.

MEBO Group, founded in 1987, has set up two headquarters respectively in California, US and Beijing, China. With the regenerative medical technology for burns, wounds and ulcers as its core technology, MEBO Group is dedicated to constructing an emergency network for burns, wounds and ulcers across the world. Now its products and technology have covered more than 70 countries and regions around the world. Moreover, MEBO Group has established multiple research centers of regenerative medicine or regenerative life science by cooperating with US and Chinese colleges and universities, such as Harvard Medical School, The University of Southern California (USC), Cal State, LA, Nankai University, Shandong University, etc., promoting the development of regenerative medicine.

