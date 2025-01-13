Mastercard and FreedomPay Unlock Global Commerce With New Payment Gateway Partnership

Collaboration Expands Reach to 230+ Acquirers, Streamlining International Transactions for Businesses

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FreedomPay, a leader in Next Level Commerce technologies, today announced a strategic alliance with Mastercard. This collaboration will provide businesses worldwide with a simplified and extended global payment gateway solution, streamlining their ability to connect with acquirers and accept a wider range of payment methods.

Utilizing FreedomPay’s established presence in North America, Europe, and Latin America, and Mastercard’s global network, businesses around the world will have more options for connecting to payment systems and processing transactions.

“The complexity of navigating diverse payment systems across borders can hinder the growth of international commerce,” said Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay. “By joining forces with Mastercard, we are breaking down these barriers and empowering merchants with a single, unified platform for seamless global transactions.”

This strategic alliance delivers a range of benefits to businesses of all sizes, including:

Expanded Global Reach: Combined access to over 230 acquirers and acceptance of a wide array of local and global payment methods.

Combined access to over 230 acquirers and acceptance of a wide array of local and global payment methods. Enhanced Security: 24/7 global tech support and robust PCI-validated security measures to mitigate risk and reduce operational costs.

24/7 global tech support and robust PCI-validated security measures to mitigate risk and reduce operational costs. Simplified Integration: A single integration point for global commerce operations, reducing complexity and accelerating time to market.

A single integration point for global commerce operations, reducing complexity and accelerating time to market. Value-Added Services: Access to personalized incentives, business intelligence, and advanced fraud prevention tools.

“Mastercard is committed to providing businesses with the tools and flexibility they need to thrive in today’s dynamic global market,” said Kaushik Gopal, EVP, Mastercard Enterprise Gateway Solutions. “This partnership with FreedomPay enables us to deliver a best-in-class payment gateway solution that simplifies cross-border transactions and unlocks new growth opportunities for our customers.”

This strategic alliance signifies a major step forward in simplifying international commerce, empowering businesses to expand their reach and embrace the full potential of the global marketplace. By combining Mastercard’s extensive global network and cutting-edge payment technology with FreedomPay’s expertise in next-generation commerce solutions, this partnership paves the way for a more seamless, secure, and efficient global payment ecosystem.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was one of the first payment solution providers in North America to be validated by the PCI Security Standards Council. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. Learn more at www.freedompay.com

