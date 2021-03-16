Market of TCM Lianhua Qingwen Enlarged with Kenya’s Approval

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — In an announcement published by Yiling Pharmaceutical on Tuesday, it is disclosed the enterprise has received the herbal product license for Lianhua Qingwen Capsules from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board of the Ministry of Health of Kenya.

Kenya is the 5th African country issuing market entry approval for Lianhua Qingwen, after Mozambique, Uganda, Mauritius and Zimbabwe. Up to now, Lianhua Qingwen has got market entry approvals from 21 countries and regions, including Canada, Russia, Kuwait, Singapore, etc.

Mr. Li Changhong is the general manager of Kenya’s agent of Lianhua Qingwen, the Kenya J&K Investment Co., Ltd. He said in an interview that the approval has made Lianhua Qingwen the only Chinese herbal medicine registered in Kenya.

As a member of the “three drugs and three prescriptions”, Lianhua Qingwen has played an important role in the prevention and control of Covid-19 globally, and has received extensive focus and good feedbacks from the international communities.

“We believe that Lianhua Qingwen will definitely make the most of its advantage and create welfare for Kenyan people”, Li said.

As an innovative Chinese herbal medicine invented 17 years ago to curb the spread of SARS, Lianhua Qingwen has been recommended for use for more than 20 times by the Chinese government and has become a representative drug to deal with major public health events caused by different types of infectious diseases, such as swine flu H1N1/H7N9, MERS and COVID-19, etc.

Lianhua Qingwen was widely applied in hospitals admitting the infected. Zhong Nanshan, Li Lanjuan and Zhang Boli, members of China Academy of Engineering, have jointly conducted a study named Efficacy and Safety of Lianhuaqingwen Capsules, a repurposed Chinese Herb, in Patients with Coronavirus disease 2019: A multicenter, prospective, randomized controlled trial. It has shown that Lianhua Qingwen can significantly increase the improvement rate of the clinical symptoms such as fever, fatigue and cough, dramatically improve the pulmonary imaging lesions, obviously shorten the duration of symptoms and elevate the clinical cure rate. The study has been published in Phytomedicine, an European magazine in May 2020.