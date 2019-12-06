Malta’s Foreign Minister: Features of solving the Libyan crisis looming, and we support the efforts of the UN mission in Libya

Valletta- The Maltese Foreign Minister 'Carmelo Abella', affirmed that a peaceful solution to the Libyan crisis is looming, noting the importance of supporting the European Union in the challenges it faces. 'Abella' noted that peace, security and stability in the Mediterranean region is still high on the agenda of Malta, according to a tweet on his account on the Twitter site on Tuesday. Malta has previously expressed its opposition to a military solution in Libya, noting that a political solution is the only way to end the crisis. The Maltese Foreign Minister had held a press conference with the UN envoy to Libya 'Ghassan Salama', in which he expressed his hope that the near future will witness a political solution for the Libyan people first and foremost. The Maltese Minister stressed the need to support the efforts of the UN envoy to Libya 'Ghassan Salama', to find a peaceful solution to the crisis that Libya is going through, noting that tackling the Libyan crisis is a priority for Malta, which suffers from the huge problem of illegal immigration, which is launched from the Libyan coast.

Source: Libya News Agency