Malaysia Pavilion at GreenTech Malaysia’s Expo 2020 Dubai to be Carbon Free

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — At the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM 2019), the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad today, announced “Malaysia’s Net Zero Carbon Pavilion”, an initiative to offset the carbon from the Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, organized by Malaysian Green Technology Corporation. The carbon emission calculation includes the embodied materials, the construction process and the operation within the Pavilion from October 2020 – April 2021; and dismantling of the pavilion according to Expo 2020 Dubai’s requirement. This is a national initiative, in line with Malaysia’s efforts to reduce our carbon emission by 45% by 2030.

Hijjas Architects & Planners’ idea of the “Rainforest Canopy” Pavilion concept and design unveiled earlier this month, is set to be a sustainable architecture, that incorporates futuristic energy efficiency designs including heli-fans to enhance the airflow, self-shading and green landscaping, solar panels and grey water harvesting throughout the Pavilion. The Pavilion itself uses less than 20% of energy and will also depict Malaysia as housing one of the oldest rainforests in the world. The materials used will also be reused, once the pavilion is dismantled.

The Malaysia Pavilion themed Energising Sustainability, focuses on Malaysia’s efforts and commitment to balancing economic progress with environmental concern, in line with the Paris Agreement (2016) and the Rio Earth Summit (1992).

Speaking at the 74th United Nation General Assembly, Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced that, “Malaysia’s current forest cover is at 55.3 percent, or 18.3 million hectares of our total land area, exceeding Malaysia’s initial commitment to the Rio Earth Summit, which was 50%. This represents the nation’s will and commitment to conserve and sustainably manage our forest.”

This is the first time an initiative like this is being proposed and implemented for a pavilion at the World Expo. One of the sub-themes are SUSTAINABILITY. Staying true to the #MyButterflyEffect campaign, Malaysia does not only want to be the first to initiate this idea, but would like to call for other Pavilions to come forward and also follow through with their plan to uphold their stand on climate change.

Yeo Bee Yin, Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment & Climate Change said: “We are telling the world that we are here, and we are going to be sustainable. Clearly this initiative will benefit Malaysia in the long run. Malaysia’s Net Zero Carbon Pavilion will highlight our commitment towards reducing our carbon emission, as agreed in the Paris Agreement. The tree planting initiative will also ensure that the nation will reforest more land areas, apart from the current programmes being conducted by various national agencies, including the ASEAN Framework for Climate Change agenda, to continuously maintain the 55% forest coverage.”

Acting Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer of GreenTech Malaysia, Tuan Syed Ahmad Syed Mustafa said, “GreenTech Malaysia is mandated to expand the adoption of innovation and sustainability across all sectors through high-level strategic initiatives at international platforms and we approach Malaysia’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai as one such important avenue.”

