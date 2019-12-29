Tuesday, 31/12/2019 | 8:28 UTC+0
Libya’s UN-Backed Gov’t Forces Advance Against East-Based Army In Tripoli

December 29, 2019   

TRIPOLI� Forces of the UN-backed Libyan government, on Saturday, announced an advance against the rival east-based army, in southern Tripoli.

According to the information office, of the UN-backed government's forces, two tanks and an armoured vehicle of the east-based army were destroyed.

The east-based army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign, since early Apr, in and around Tripoli, attempting to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.

Thousands have been killed or injured in the fighting, and more than 120,000 were displaced.

Source: Nam News Network

