Libya’s UN-Backed Gov’t Forces Advance Against East-Based Army In Tripoli

Libya’s UN-Backed Gov’t Forces Advance Against East-Based Army In TripoliDecember 29, 2019
TRIPOLI� Forces of the UN-backed Libyan government, on Saturday, announced an advance against the rival east-based army, in southern Tripoli.
According to the information office, of the UN-backed government's forces, two tanks and an armoured vehicle of the east-based army were destroyed.
The east-based army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign, since early Apr, in and around Tripoli, attempting to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.
Thousands have been killed or injured in the fighting, and more than 120,000 were displaced.
Source: Nam News Network