Libya’s UN-backed government announces Turkish-Tunisian-Algerian alliance to support Libyan government

TUNIS Interior Minister of the UN-backed government of Libya Fathi Bashagha on Thursday revealed that a Turkish-Tunisian-Algerian alliance was formed to support the Libyan government.

There will be a great cooperation with Turkey, Tunisia and Algeria, and we will be in one alliance, said Bashagha at a press conference in Tunis.

The Libyan official didn't give any details about the nature of this alliance. He stressed that this alliance would serve the Libyan people, their security and stability.

He said that the fall of Tripoli would negatively affect the neighboring countries.

On the other hand, the interior minister criticized what he described as the disorganized international position on the Libyan cause.

Bashagha stressed that the UN-backed government of Libya is the only internationally recognized one, and it fights for democracy by facing extremism and terrorism.

Source: NAM NEWS NETWORK