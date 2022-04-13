Libya’s rival governments start U.N.-backed talks in Egypt

Published by

Reuters UK

TRIPOLI (Reuters) – Representatives of Libya’s two rival governments began talks in Egypt on Wednesday aimed at reaching agreement on holding national elections, the United Nations Mission in Libya said. Libya has had two competing governments since March when the eastern-based parliament appointed Fathi Bashagha to replace the Tripoli-based prime minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, renewing a standoff between the east and west of the country. Dbeibah, who was chosen as interim prime minister a year ago in U.N.-backed talks, has refused to cede power to Bashagha. “The ultimate solution to the issu…

